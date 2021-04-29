Police searching for suspect following chase through Prairie Grove

Police are now searching a wooded area for the suspect.

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — Arkansas State Police, Washington County Sheriff's Department deputies, Prairie Grove officers and several other agencies were involved in a chase with a suspect that ended on Highway 65 in Prairie Grove near Budd Kidd Creek.

The chase started with officers in Lincoln. The officers attempted to pull over a man near the Fast Trax gas station who had active warrants.

Investigators at the scene say the suspect crashed and got out of their vehicle and ran.

It's unclear at this time what sparked the chase.

No further details about the suspect have been released.