Springdale 21-year-old killed in head-on crash

A 21-year-old from Springdale has died following a head-on collision Thursday morning.

LAKE VILLAGE, Ark. — A 21-year-old from Springdale has died following a head-on collision Thursday (April 29) morning.

According to a fatality report from Arkansas State Police, Colby P. Ebarb was driving a 2016 Nissan Frontier north on Highway 65 north of Chicot Memorial Hospital in Lake Village when he crossed into the southbound lanes, colliding head-on with another vehicle.

The other driver was not identified in the report, but it states that at least one person in the vehicle was injured.

Ebarb died due to the collision.

A trooper noted that the weather was cloudy and that the roadway was dry at the time of the crash.