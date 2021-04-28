x
Bentonville Police investigate homicide after a man was found lying on road with a gunshot wound

Police were told an injured man who appeared to have a gunshot wound to his upper torso was lying on the road in the 300 Block of NW 5th St.

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — The Bentonville Police Department (BPD) is investigating a homicide, according to an April 28 news release.

On Tuesday (April 27) at approximately 10:04 p.m., the BPD and Bentonville EMS were told an injured man who appeared to have a gunshot wound to his upper torso was lying in the roadway in the 300 Block of NW 5th St. 

Initial reports indicate the suspect had fled the scene prior to the victim being discovered.

The victim was transported to Northwest Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Police believe this was an isolated incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

