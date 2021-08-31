Phone Scam: Fraudsters pretending to be members of Tontitown Police Department

Tontitown Police say they are not making the calls, although the number being used is a direct line to their police department.

TONTITOWN, Ark. — The Tontitown Police Department (TPD) is warning citizens that scammers are calling residents pretending to be the TPD with a caller ID showing "City TnTown Musm" from the number 479-361-9168.

"We have received reports of someone calling local individuals and telling them they have a warrant out of TPD," the Department stated in a Facebook post. "While this is the direct number to the TPD, we are not making these calls. Be advised, TPD does not call individuals asking for money for warrants or any other fees or charges."

Police urge citizens not to release any personal or financial information to the scammers, who reportedly give out 'case numbers' or 'report numbers,' which are not real according to the TPD.