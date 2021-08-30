Police say they reviewed surveillance video from the Springdale hotel before reaching their decision.

The Springdale Police Department has released an update to a shooting investigation at a hotel that was sparked after a woman jumped from the building's third floor.

According to Jeff Taylor with the Springdale Police Department, just after 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, officers responded to the Extended Stay America at 5000 Luvene Avenue after receiving a call that a woman had jumped out of a third-floor window.

According to Taylor, officers arrived on the scene to find 44-year-old Markesha Lee lying on the ground outside the hotel with a handgun close by.

Lee told officers that an unknown male attacked her and that she fired at the male before she jumped from the hotel window, Taylor said.

Officers searched her room, which was still locked from the inside with a safety latch, but they did not find anyone inside. Taylor says there was evidence that a shot had been fired.

Lee was transported to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries from jumping out the window. Taylor says once at the hospital, Lee admitted to being under the influence of a controlled substance and that she may have been seeing things.

Based on her statement and video surveillance from the hotel, police believe no male attacked Lee.