Fort Smith Walmart temporarily closing for cleaning due to COVID-19

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Tuesday, Aug. 31, at 2 p.m., the Walmart off Kelley Highway in Fort Smith will temporarily close for cleaning and sanitation due to COVID-19, the retailer has announced.
Walmart says this is part of their company-initiated program to allow third-party cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building.
The store will remain closed through Wednesday, Sept. 1, and reopen on Thursday at 6 a.m.
"As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic. In support of this effort, we have chosen to temporarily close our Fort Smith store location at 2100 N. 62nd at 2 p.m. as part of a company-initiated program. This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community. We plan to reopen the store to customers at 6 a.m. on Thursday, September 2nd."
The Walmart on Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith was also temporarily closed to be cleaned earlier this month.
Walmart says once the Kelley Hwy store reopens on Thursday, all unvaccinated workers will still be required to wear face coverings.
