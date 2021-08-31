Local foster homes needed for adoptable dog sleepovers

Two-day foster homes are wanted to give adoptable dogs a chance to get out of the shelter and into a loving home.

ROGERS, Ark. — Animal foster homes are wanted to help give some sweet dogs a break from the shelter.

Best Friends in Northwest Arkansas is looking for two-day fosters to give adoptable dogs some time out of the shelter in a loving home.

The sleepover program was developed to reduce kennel stress, provide dogs with enrichment and increase their visibility in the community. Sleepovers give foster parents a chance to spend a weekend doing something new with an adoptable dog or exploring Northwest Arkansas together.

On Thursday, Sept. 2 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., fosters can meet eight family-friendly dogs at New Province Brewing Company located at 1310 W Hudson Road in Rogers.

Those 18 and older can sign up to participate in the sleepover program on-site.

Best Friends will provide all of the information needed to successfully foster, as well as dog food, a leash and a toy for the stay. The fosters will take the dogs home for two nights for some fun and relaxation.

On Saturday, Sept. 4, the fosters will need to bring the dogs to an adoption event at Fossil Cove Brewing Co., located at 1946 N Birch Avenue in Fayetteville.