One dead after overnight shooting in Prairie Grove, suspect arrested

Police say the suspect, 39-year-old Cecedrice Poole, fled the scene in a vehicle that later crashed a few blocks away and was arrested after trying to flee on foot.

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — One man is dead after an overnight shooting in Prairie Grove.

According to officials with the Prairie Grove Police Department, officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 1000 block of Sundowner Ranch Ave. around 10:29 p.m. on Thursday, May 18.

When they arrived, police say they found one man, 40-year-old Cedric King, unresponsive.

Police say King was killed in the shooting.

While on the scene, officers discovered that the shooter had fled the scene in a vehicle that later crashed a few blocks away, according to police. The suspect then fled on foot before being arrested.

The suspect has been identified by police as 39-year-old Cecedrice Poole. He is currently being held at the Washington County Detention Center.

