Oklahoma couple arrested in murder for hire plot

The couple allegedly reached out to a family friend to kill the wife's ex-husband for $500.

LATIMER COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has arrested a wife and her husband in connection with a murder-for-hire plot.

According to OSBI, Courtney Deatherage, 25, and her husband Dustin Deatherage, 26, both face solicitation of murder charges in connection with the plot.

OSBI investigators say Courtney reached out to a family friend in Texas and asked if that individual would kill her ex-husband.

They agreed to $250 down and another $250 when it was done. Courtney also agreed to provide the gun.

The individual contacted law enforcement and reported the situation.

On Jan. 22, 2021, the family friend traveled from Texas to meet with Courtney and Dustin and the three gathered in Courtney’s vehicle to finalize the deal.

OSBI says Courtney gave the individual a loaded twelve-gauge shotgun, that they picked up from Dustin’s grandfather’s home and a $100 down payment.

Law enforcement made a traffic stop, at which point Courtney was arrested.

She was taken to the Latimer County Jail on a $100,000 bond and has since bonded out.

Dustin was arrested Friday (Jan. 29) without incident and taken to the Latimer County jail. He also has a $100,000 bond.