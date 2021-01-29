x
Oklahoma's Medicaid agency announces for-profit partners

The state will outsource to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Complete Health, Humana Health Horizons and UnitedHealthcare.

OKLAHOMA CITY — The state agency that oversees Oklahoma’s Medicaid program announced Friday the four for-profit companies it will use to outsource the care of most of the state’s Medicaid population. 

The Oklahoma Health Care Authority announced Friday the selection of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Complete Health, Humana Health Horizons and UnitedHealthcare. 

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt pushed for the privatization and says the goal is to improve health outcomes for Oklahomans. 

Stitt's plan is opposed by much of the state's medical community, including the Oklahoma State Medical Association, Oklahoma Osteopathic Association and the Oklahoma chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics.

