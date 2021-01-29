Oklahoma's Medicaid agency announces for-profit partners

The state will outsource to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Complete Health, Humana Health Horizons and UnitedHealthcare.

The Oklahoma Health Care Authority announced Friday the selection of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Complete Health, Humana Health Horizons and UnitedHealthcare.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt pushed for the privatization and says the goal is to improve health outcomes for Oklahomans.