Oklahoma police officer accused of child sex crimes

A police officer in Oklahoma has been accused of child sex crimes.

Tyler Davis faces multiple charges of child sexual exploitation.

Davis is the assistant chief of the Hydro Oklahoma Police Department.

According to police, between April and September of 2020, a social media platform reported a user uploading multiple sexually explicit files of a prepubescent female, to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

The NCMEC then notified the OSBI since the Internet Provider (IP) address was traced to Oklahoma.