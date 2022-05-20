Little Rock man arrested on 150 child porn charges

Taylor Rogers was arrested Thursday after Little Rock police charged him with 150 counts of computer child pornography, police said.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A 29-year-old Litte Rock man was charged with 150 counts of possession of child pornography on Thursday.

The Little Rock Police Department executed a warrant at Taylor Rogers' apartment on May 19, where he was arrested and charged with 150 counts of computer child pornography "with additional charges pending further forensic examination," police said in a report.

It is not known at this time what the additional charges may be.

He has plead not guilty to all 150 charges.