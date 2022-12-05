Attorneys for Josh Duggar request 5 year sentence in child porn case, prosecution calls for 20

The defense team for Duggar says he has lived an "admirable life" and should not be sentenced "greater than necessary."

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Josh Duggar is still awaiting sentencing after being found guilty of downloading and possessing child pornography.

A memorandum and motion for downward variance filed by Duggar's attorneys request a sentence that is "sufficient, but not greater than necessary."

His defense team submitted the documents to the judge and multiple letters from people within the community giving him a recommendation of character.

The documents describe Duggar as a father of seven who has lived an "admirable life" while navigating "unique challenges associated with being in the public spotlight since childhood."

Duggar's attorneys noted he has no prior offenses and is a hard-working man whose reputation, career and family have "all suffered" and his life has already "been shattered."

The document quotes Duggar's wife Anna saying, "the happiest part of the day by far is when Daddy comes home from work, and his cheerful voice fills the house." She went on to say "[m]y children and I rely on Joshua for financial, emotional, and physical support" and that he "is an engaged dad who gladly throws a football with his sons, listens to our daughters play a new song they have learned on the piano, helps answer homework questions, or lends a hand sweeping up spilled crackers. He is a kind, loving, supportive, and caring father and husband—his primary focus in life.”

His mother, Michelle Duggar, wrote, "Joshua is a loving and patient man, striving to be a blessing and provide for his family! He has also spent quality time with his wife and children learning life skills together and going on family outings. Side by side, Joshua and his family have built forts, learned how to work on bicycles and other vehicles, gone camping, hiked, fished, and played countless games and sports—together!"

"Joshua has a tender heart and he is compassionate toward others. If someone is having a difficult time, he is one of the first to encourage or try to help them in a tangible way. He and his wife and children have helped many others by doing cleaning and repair projects and lending a helping hand."

The prosecution in the case cited Duggar's history of sexually abusing minors and the risks associated with his potential to re-offend. They also noted the "extraordinary" efforts he took to obtain and view the child sexual abuse material, the nature of the material, Duggar's efforts to conceal the crime and his refusal to take accountability.

A federal Homeland Security agent testified in May that the pornographic images depicting the sexual abuse of children, including toddlers, had been downloaded in May 2019 by a computer at a car dealership that Duggar owned.

The documents submitted by the prosecution recommend a 20-year sentence.

Duggar is expected to be sentenced on May 25.

Receipt of child pornography is punishable by five to 20 years in prison. Possession of child pornography depicting prepubescent children has a maximum penalty of 20 years of imprisonment as well.

