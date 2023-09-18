Oklahoma Man sentenced to prison after over 8,000 child sex abuse images were found during search warrant

Authorities in Oklahoma were tipped off by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — According to the United States Department of Justice (USDOJ), a Heavener man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the possession of over 8000 images of child sexual abuse content.

The LeFlore County Sheriff's Department was alerted by the NCMEC of Kannady's transgressions, investigators say.

After executing a search warrant on Kannady's home, authorities found “over 8,000 images depicting child sexual exploitation on DVDs, USB drives, and a computer hard drive.”

