Oklahoma Man sentenced to prison after over 8,000 child sex abuse images were found during search warrant

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — According to the United States Department of Justice (USDOJ), a Heavener man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the possession of over 8000 images of child sexual abuse content.
According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, Carl Robert Kannady was charged after investigations by the FBI, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), and the LeFlore County Sheriff's Department.
The LeFlore County Sheriff's Department was alerted by the NCMEC of Kannady's transgressions, investigators say.
After executing a search warrant on Kannady's home, authorities found “over 8,000 images depicting child sexual exploitation on DVDs, USB drives, and a computer hard drive.”
Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.
Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:
Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com and detail which story you're referring to.