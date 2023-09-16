WOKA Whitewater Park now open in Oklahoma

The Grand River Dam Authority and Siloam Springs announced the plans back in 2020.

WATTS, Okla. — WOKA Whitewater Park is now open in Oklahoma. WOKA stands for Waters of Oklahoma and Arkansas.

It is located at 474986 Twin Falls Road in Watts, OK.

The park has a side channel off the Illinois River that is 1200 feet long and 100 feet wide with a side channel off the Illinois River featuring eight drop features.

Organizers say the park has action for kayakers, surfers, and tubers of all skill levels.

Helmets and lifejackets are required and only Whitewater boards are allowed. You can bring your own Whitewater board or rent them at the park.

The hours of operation are:

Mon-Thurs: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Friday: 12 - 8 p.m.

12 - 8 p.m. Sat & Sun: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

