Fort Smith man sentenced to 15 years for conspiracy to distribute over 800 grams of meth, 5500 pills of fentanyl

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to court records, a Fort Smith man was sentenced today to over 15 years in prison without the possibility of parole for drug charges and for violating the terms and conditions of his supervised release.
According to court documents, in March and April of 2022, investigators with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), the 12th/21st Judicial Drug Task Force (JDTF), Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office (SBCO), Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), Arkansas State Police (ASP), and Arkansas National Guard Counterdrug (AR-CD) intercepted three separate parcels containing approximately 871 grams of methamphetamine, 2,918 pills containing a fentanyl analog, and 3,637 pills of fentanyl, respectively.
Documents report that further investigation revealed that Jesus Corral, 40, was the intended recipient of each parcel and that Corral intended to further distribute the narcotics.
Corral was reportedly under post-prison release supervision at the time of the offense, and he was indicted by an Arkansas grand jury in July of 2022 and entered a plea of guilty in December of 2022.
