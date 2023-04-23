Search underway for missing Fort Smith man

18-year-old Christian Lee Parker was reported missing by family who has not heard from him and is concerned for his well-being.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department is looking for a man who was reported missing.

FSPD says 18-year-old Christian Lee Parker was reported missing by family who has not heard from him and is concerned for his well-being.

According to police, Parker is 5’7” tall, weighs 121 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information that could help verify Parker's safety is asked to contact FSPD at 479-709-5100.

MISSING PERSON Christian Lee Parker, 18, reported missing on April 23 Fort Smith, AR - Fort Smith Police need your... Posted by Fort Smith Police Department on Sunday, April 23, 2023

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device