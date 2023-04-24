Fort Smith Fire Department announces new Assistant Fire Chief

Assistant Chief Darrell Clark will step into his new role on Monday, April 24.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Fire Department (FSFD) has named a new assistant fire chief following the promotion of former Assistant Chief Boyd Waters.

According to a release from the City of Fort Smith, former Battalion Chief Darrell Clark is now FSFD's assistant chief.

After Chief Waters' promotion in March, the department conducted testing and interviews to fill the vacant position.

The City of Fort Smith noted Clark's contributions to FSFD and the community, congratulating him as he takes the next step in his career.

