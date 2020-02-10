Former Fayetteville firefighter sentenced to prison after attempting to lure undercover officer posing as teen girl

Scott Royal, a former Fayetteville firefighter, was sentenced 120 months in prison after attempting to entice an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old girl.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Scott Royal, 38, a former Fayetteville firefighter was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison on Friday (Oct. 2) for one count of Attempted Enticement of a Minor to Engage in Illegal Sexual Activity.

According to court records, In September of 2019, Royal responded to a Craigslist ad and began emailing with an undercover law enforcement officer who was posing as a 14-year-old female. Over the course of six days, Royal exchanged over 100 emails with the undercover officer, in which he discussed performed various sexual activities with who he believed was a minor.

Royal arranged a meeting with the undercover officer posing as a minor, according to court records. Royal was arrested upon arriving at the location. He was indicted by a federal grand jury and entered a guilty plea in February 2020.