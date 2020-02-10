Fayetteville apartments evacuated after reports of shots fired during disturbance call

The Red Bud Apartments in Fayetteville were evacuated Friday morning following reports that shots had been fired during a domestic disturbance.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — At approximately 4 a.m. Friday (Oct. 2), Fayetteville officers responded to the Red Bud Apartments on Whitham Ave. in response to a domestic disturbance with a report of shots fired.

Once on the scene, the officers confirmed that the suspect was alone inside of one of the apartments and was having mental distress, according to Sgt. Anthony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department.

Officers did not escalate the situation, Sgt. Murphy said, and they worked with the suspect's family and friends to come to a peaceful resolution.

The suspect was taken into custody without injury. No injures were reported from the incident.