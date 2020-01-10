Fayetteville Health Board discusses Halloween COVID-19 guidelines

Experience Fayetteville will not be hosting any events that would draw a large crowd, like Trick or Treat on the Square in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The Fayetteville Health Board met over Zoom Wednesday (Sept. 30) to go over guidelines for Halloween this year.

According to the Fayetteville Fire Chief, Experience Fayetteville will not be hosting any events that would draw a large crowd, like Trick or Treat on the Square in Fayetteville.

Members of the board say smaller community events like Trunk or Treat would be a safer alternative.

If you are walking the neighborhoods this year, officials say to wrap up bags of candy to leave outside on your porch or driveway to help with social distancing.