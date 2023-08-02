Richard Barnett begins 4.5-year prison sentence in Louisiana

His 4.5 year sentence was set to begin on August 1.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

OAKDALE, Louisiana — According to the Bureau of Prisons, Richard Barnett has started his prison sentence at Oakdale Federal Detention Center in Allen County, La. His 4.5 year sentence was set to begin on August 1.

On May 24, 2023, Barnett was found guilty on several charges related to his role in storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Barnett entered the U.S. Capitol alongside other rioters while carrying a U.S. flag and a stun gun walking stick. The federal judge called Barnett a "face of January 6" at his sentencing hearing, referencing the photo widely circulated showing him with his legs propped up on Nancy Pelosi's desk.

All charges Barnett was found guilty of:

civil disorder

obstruction of an official proceeding & aiding and abetting

entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

entering and remaining in certain rooms in a capitol building

disorderly conduct in a capitol building

parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building

theft of government property

According to the Bureau of Prisons' website, Oakdale is a low security federal correctional institution.

After his conviction, Barnett had asked the judge to be placed at a prison in South Dakota "because of his age" and that he was looking for a "minimum security prison camp with no violent offenders and with work and psychological programs."

That request was denied.

Past reports on Barnett:

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device