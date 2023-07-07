LeFlore County escaped inmate now in custody

Espinosa is serving a 15-year sentence for "robbery with a dangerous weapon," according to ODC.

LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma City Police Department and the Oklahoma Department of Corrections Fugitive Apprehension Unit captured an escaped inmate on Sunday, July 9.

Officials say 34-year-old Isaac P. Espinosa escaped the Jim E. Hamilton Prison Correctional Center in LeFlore County just hours before, on July 8. Officials initially reported he had last been seen on camera at 7:02 p.m.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODC) reported Espinosa and his wife were captured at around 12:42 a.m.

Espinosa is serving a 15-year sentence for "robbery with a dangerous weapon," according to ODC.

Isaac Espinosa and his wife were captured at approximately 12:42 a.m. by Oklahoma City Police Department and ODOC's Fugitive Apprehension Unit. Posted by Oklahoma Department of Corrections on Sunday, July 9, 2023

UPDATE: Espinosa was captured by Oklahoma City Police Department and ODOC's Fugitive Apprehension Unit at approximately... Posted by Oklahoma Department of Corrections on Saturday, July 8, 2023

Isaac P. Espinosa dob 7/25/88 Escaped from Jim Hamilton this date. Last seen on the cameras at 1902 wearing oranges. Posted by LeFlore County Sheriff Dept Oklahoma on Saturday, July 8, 2023

