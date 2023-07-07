LeFlore County escaped inmate now in custody

LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma City Police Department and the Oklahoma Department of Corrections Fugitive Apprehension Unit captured an escaped inmate on Sunday, July 9.
Officials say 34-year-old Isaac P. Espinosa escaped the Jim E. Hamilton Prison Correctional Center in LeFlore County just hours before, on July 8. Officials initially reported he had last been seen on camera at 7:02 p.m.
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODC) reported Espinosa and his wife were captured at around 12:42 a.m.
Espinosa is serving a 15-year sentence for "robbery with a dangerous weapon," according to ODC.
