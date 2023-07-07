2 cars hit and kill a pedestrian in Springdale, both drive off

Evidence found by Springdale police leads to believe one of the vehicles is a Chevrolet.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A hit-and-run crash took the life of a pedestrian in Springdale on the early morning of Saturday, July 8, according to police.

The Springdale Police Department (SPD) says the crash took place at around 2 a.m. "in front of the Economy Inn" located on West Sunset Ave.

When SPD arrived at the scene, they say they found a man lying "in the inside westbound lane of West Sunset Ave." That man was later identified as 39-year-old Keith Emerson, according to officials.

SPD says witnesses said they saw Emerson lying on the road and stopped to help him, but when he got up, he continued to walk on the road and that's when he was hit by two vehicles. The vehicles were described by witnesses to be a black four-door car and a four-door white car, according to police.

Both of these vehicles drove off after hitting Emerson according to witnesses. Police say Emerson died from his injuries after being transported to the hospital.

SPD says they found evidence at the scene that leads them to believe one of the vehicles was a Chevrolet. The crash is still under investigation by SPD and they ask anyone with information to contact them at 479-751-4542 or the Criminal Investigation Division at 479-750-8139. You can also call or text the tipline at 479-317-0158.

