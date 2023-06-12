x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Officials: Murder suspect escapes jail, steals St. Francis County-owned truck

The St. Francis County Sheriff's Department said 32-year-old Jonathan Paulman escaped Friday, and was last seen in a white pickup truck belonging to the county.
Credit: St. Francis County Sheriff's Department

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. — St. Francis County, Arkansas, sheriff's deputies are on the lookout for an escaped murder suspect Monday after they said he stole a county-owned truck Friday. 

The St. Francis County Sheriff's Department said Monday 32-year-old Jonathan Paulman is still on the loose after the sheriff's office said he stole a county-owned truck to escape from prison in East Arkansas around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

He now tops the most wanted list in the county.

Paulman was being held on first-degree murder charges after officers found a buried body behind a camper belonging to him in January.

The sheriff's office said Paulman escaped in a white Dodge four-door pickup belonging to St. Francis County. 

If you know where Paulman is, call the sheriff's department at (870) 633-2611.

More Videos

In Other News

Cori Keller crowned Miss Arkansas 2023

Before You Leave, Check This Out