Officials: Murder suspect escapes jail, steals St. Francis County-owned truck

The St. Francis County Sheriff's Department said Monday 32-year-old Jonathan Paulman is still on the loose after the sheriff's office said he stole a county-owned truck to escape from prison in East Arkansas around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

He now tops the most wanted list in the county.

Paulman was being held on first-degree murder charges after officers found a buried body behind a camper belonging to him in January.

The sheriff's office said Paulman escaped in a white Dodge four-door pickup belonging to St. Francis County.