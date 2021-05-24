x
Conway police find 130 pounds of marijuana smuggled on hay trailer

CONWAY, Ark. — According to the Conway Police Department, 130 pounds of marijuana was found smuggled on a trailer with hay bales during a traffic stop just after 10 p.m. on May 22.

A K9 officer and his 5-year-old Dutch Shepard partner named Chase discovered the contraband.

The driver of the vehicle is a resident of Washington State and is in custody at the Faulkner County Detention Center after being charged with possession of a controlled substance.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.