Charges dropped on Tontitown father who pierced son's ear

In the video, you can hear the reason for the arrest being "body art without a license."

Example video title will go here for this video

TONTITOWN, Ark. — The charges against a Tontitown father after allegedly piercing his son's ear have been dropped, the Washington County prosecutor confirmed on May 23.

The father was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor after a video went viral of Tontitown police arresting him for "body art without a license," police are heard saying in the video.

The Tontitown Police Department (TPD) released a statement on April 22, saying that two days prior, a Springdale school resource officer reached out to them concerned about the welfare of a student.

According to the release, the resource officer told TPD that the student went to school with his left ear pierced and told his classmates that "his dad was drunk, put him in a chokehold and shoved the piercing in his ear."

TPD said they went to the student's home and spoke with the father to explain the reason they were there and, according to police, the father admitted to piercing his son's ears.

Police say officers left the home after the father "refused to allow officers to speak with his son and refused to answer questions."

TPD then reached out to the Washington County Prosecutor's office where the decision came to charge the father with endangering the welfare of a minor.

It was during this arrest caught on the viral video when TPD officers say the man "refused and stood by the doorway with his hands behind the door and wall after being asked by officers to step outside," but was eventually taken into custody.

On Tuesday, May 23, Washington County Prosecutor Matt Durrett confirmed the charges against the man were dropped.

"The victim's statement at the scene and afterward was drastically different from what was told to police early on. So, without a victim, we don't have enough evidence to proceed," Durrett said.

To view the video on TikTok, tap here .

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device