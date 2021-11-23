Accused Capitol rioter Richard Barnett trial pushed 60 days as prosecution gathers evidence

Richard Barnett, who was infamously captured in a photo with his feet up on a desk in Nancy Pelosi's office during the riot, appeared in federal court Tuesday.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Richard Barnett, the accused Capitol rioter from Northwest Arkansas who was infamously captured in a photo with his feet up on a desk in Nancy Pelosi's office, appeared in federal court Tuesday, Nov. 22, for a status hearing.

During Tuesday's hearing, the prosecution requested another 60 days to sort through body cam footage, surveillance video, etc. The judge agreed but stated that after 60 days, a trial will be set unless Barnett agrees to a plea deal. Barnett will appear in federal court again on Feb. 1, 2022, at 11:30 a.m.

Barnett first claimed the crowd swept him up in front of the Capitol and shoved him inside the building. He has also said he was just looking for a bathroom. Barnett also spoke with a Russian reporter to say he was there to "exercise his First Amendment rights," as reported by other media outlets.

Barnett is facing numerous charges in connection with the Capitol riot, including obstruction of an official proceeding; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; entering and remaining in certain rooms in a Capitol building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building; and theft of government property.