DOJ shares thousands of hours of video evidence with Capitol riot defense teams

WASHINGTON — On Monday, Oct. 25, the Department of Justice filed paperwork showing they released and shared thousands of hours of video footage and thousands of records to attorneys of Capitol rioters.

Together, 6,400 hours of video footage and 112,000 law enforcement records have been released.

According to court documents, "video footage has been shared to the defense using evidence.com and is accessible to any Capitol Breach defense counsel who requests a license."

The footage includes:

16,925 U.S. Capitol Police (“USCP”) Closed Circuit Video (“CCV”) files consisting of approximately 4,800 hours (over four terabytes) of footage from 515 cameras located inside the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center and on the Capitol grounds.

1,676 Metropolitan Police Department (“MPD”) body-worn-camera (“BWC”) files consisting of approximately 1,600 hours of footage recorded by over 900 officers between 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on January 6, 2021. To assist the defense in locating officers who may have recorded body-worn-camera footage at a particular location and time, we also produced (via USAfx) a spreadsheet created by the Discovery Team based on MPD radio Global Positioning Satellite records

The records include:

33,000 records from U.S. Capitol Police

23,000 records from the Metropolitan Police Department

56,000 records from the FBI’s main Capitol Breach file