Bodycam footage shows aftermath of Arkansas teen killed by deputy

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — Bodycam footage of an Arkansas deputy responding to the scene after former Lonoke County Sheriff's Sgt. Michael Davis shot and killed 17-year-old Hunter Brittain has been released.

Brittain was reportedly test-driving his truck around 3 a.m. one morning in June 2021 when Davis initiated a traffic stop. When Brittain's white truck stopped, the teen jumped out of the car due to the truck slowly rolling backward and tried to pull an item out of the truck bed to stop the truck from hitting Davis's patrol car.

Davis testified that he gave commands to Brittain who ignored them. Davis shot Brittain while he was attempting to get something from his truck bed, what he assumed would be a gun. No firearms were found in or around Brittain's vehicle.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT. We have edited the video to blur Hunter Brittain's body due to the graphic nature.

Jordan King, who was with Brittain, was in the front seat and told authorities that the two were laughing once they realized they were being pulled over because the truck was smoking.

They had been test driving the white GMC sierra near a Body Shop in Cabot.

King said he did not hear any commands from Davis.

Brittain's cause of death was officially ruled as a gunshot wound to his neck.

It was discovered after the incident that Davis did not turn on his bodycam until after he shot Brittain, which led to him being fired.

Davis' trial took place last month, where he was found guilty of negligent homicide.