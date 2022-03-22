18-year-old faces five attempted capital murder charges after Rogers shooting

Diego Ramirez is facing multiple charges, including five counts of attempted capital murder, in connection to a shooting in Rogers.

ROGERS, Ark. — A man has been arrested after he and a group of teens allegedly opened fire into a Rogers home.

According to a probable cause affidavit, just after midnight on Wednesday, March 16, officers with the Rogers Police Department (RPD) responded to a shooting call at a home on West Hendrix Street.

When they arrived, officers found several spent 45 caliber shell casings and discovered multiple rounds from a firearm had struck the home.

After an investigation, it was discovered that an alleged vehicle break-in led to the shooting. The affidavit states that a witness told investigators that Diego Ramirez and two minors shot at a vehicle and home on West Hendrix Street as "payback" for the damage done to their vehicle that was broken into.

Ramirez faces five counts of attempted capital murder, terrorist acts, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and engaging in a violent criminal group activity.

He is currently being held at the Benton County Jail.

It's unclear what, if any, charges the two minors are facing.

No other information has been released surrounding this incident.

