Arkansas men arrested after authorities find more than $500k of meth inside home

CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway Police Department arrested two people after authorities found more than 24.5-lbs of meth valued at $555,800 from
According to reports, the investigation lasted for months, with police later arresting Trence Woods and Allen Morales for possession of drugs that police reportedly seized from Woods' home.
Authorities are now charging Woods and Morales with various drug possession charges including trafficking of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The drug bust was a joint operation as Conway police worked with Arkansas State Police, Morrilton police, the Conway County Sheriff's Office, and the Van Buren Sheriff's Office.