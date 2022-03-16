Around $20k worth of evidence stolen from Little Rock police building

According to a report from Little Rock police, evidence valued at $20,000 was stolen from the city's evidence lock up building.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to a report from the Little Rock Police Department, evidence valued at $20,000 was stolen from the city's evidence lock-up building on Tuesday, March 15.

An officer was performing a building check on the hangars that store evidence and found that the chain link fence at the entrance had been cut. A large hole was found in the metal sidings of one of the newer buildings, the report said.

After a full inventory of the stolen items was taken, it was determined that the value of the stolen evidence was $20,000, excluding the amount of money it will cost to repair the damage to the building, fence, and cargo straps on a trailer that was cut.

The cost to fix the damage was estimated at over $2,000.

It was not disclosed what the evidence that was stolen consisted of, but Little Rock police said that the evidence located in that hangar isn't classified as "high-risk" and the items taken do not represent a danger to the public.

The incident is described as burglary and felony theft of property.

No suspect information has been provided.