Around $20k worth of evidence stolen from Little Rock police building

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to a report from the Little Rock Police Department, evidence valued at $20,000 was stolen from the city's evidence lock-up building on Tuesday, March 15.
An officer was performing a building check on the hangars that store evidence and found that the chain link fence at the entrance had been cut. A large hole was found in the metal sidings of one of the newer buildings, the report said.
After a full inventory of the stolen items was taken, it was determined that the value of the stolen evidence was $20,000, excluding the amount of money it will cost to repair the damage to the building, fence, and cargo straps on a trailer that was cut.
The cost to fix the damage was estimated at over $2,000.
It was not disclosed what the evidence that was stolen consisted of, but Little Rock police said that the evidence located in that hangar isn't classified as "high-risk" and the items taken do not represent a danger to the public.
The incident is described as burglary and felony theft of property.
No suspect information has been provided.
We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.