Rogers High School's Out of the Darkness Campus Walk to benefit Suicide prevention foundation

Rogers High School's Out of the Darkness Campus Walk will feature food, music, games, and giveaways to benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

ROGERS, Ark. — Rogers High School is hosting an Out of the Darkness Campus Walk benefiting the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The event will be on Saturday, April 9, with the opening ceremonies beginning at 2 p.m. This event will be free to students, faculty, staff, and families from all schools involved. To register, click here.

There will be food, music, games, giveaways and Evac flying in a helicopter.

For more information, contact Keri book by emailing keri.book@rpsar.net.

