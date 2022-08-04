Suspect fled on foot after alleged bank robbery in Siloam Springs

Police are searching for a suspect who fled on foot after allegedly robbing an Arvest Bank in Siloam Springs.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — Police are currently looking for a suspect accused of robbing an Arvest Bank on Highway 412 in Siloam Springs.

According to Cpt. Derek Spicer with the Siloam Springs Police department, the suspect fled on foot Friday, April 8, morning.

No injuries have been reported and police say no weapon was used during the alleged robbery.

As of 1:50 p.m., the entrances into the bank are blocked off to traffic.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.