City of Fayetteville to host blood drive in honor of fallen officer

The blood drive in memory of Officer Carr will be held at the Fayetteville Town Center on Wednesday, April 13 from 9 a.m.-to 3 p.m.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville will host a blood drive in honor of fallen officer, Stephen Carr.

Officer Carr was killed while in the line of duty in December 2019.

The blood drive will be held with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the sole provider of blood and plasma to all Northwest Arkansas area hospitals.

The event will be held Wednesday, April 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fayetteville Town Center located at 15 W. Mountain St.

In 2020, Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan declared April 13 as Officer Stephen Carr Day in honor of his badge number, 413.

Donors will receive a free T-shirt. Appointments are strongly encouraged to manage donor flow. You can make your appointment by calling Bonnie Bolinger at 479-575-8333, emailing bbolinger@fayetteville-ar.gov, or online.

CBCO has a QuickPass system that allows the registration process to start before arriving to the blood drive. The QuickPass system allows you to complete your health history questions online on the day of the blood drive making it a faster experience for donors.