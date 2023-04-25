NWA celebrates Pride Month with themed events during June

In true NWA fashion, the month will be filled with events showcasing the art, culture and queerness of the area.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Pride month is here and while everyone is awaiting the annual Northwest Arkansas Pride Parade and Festival Weekend, there are plenty of other events around the area to get pride ready.

The nonprofit Art Ventures will have an exhibit open all month, with a pride-themed opening reception on June 1 from 5-8 p.m. According to Art Ventures, the exhibit, titled “OUTrageous”, “aims to shed light on the pivotal role that queer art plays” in society and creating social change. The event is free and open to all.

Fenix Arts will also be housing its own “Queer exhibition” for a third year. Titled “Generations”, the exhibit will include work by local queer artists, ages 19 and up. The theme was chosen to showcase the queer journey over time by allowing for submissions from a broad age range. They will host an opening reception on June 1 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. A panel discussion will be held on June 2 from 6-8 p.m.

Nomads West End will have a happy hour kicking off Pride on June 2 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. June Out & About Happy Hour will feature a DJ and a drag show. They will be donating 10% of sales to NWA Equality, organizers of the NWA Pride Parade and Festival Weekend.

Film lovers can attend a free film festival at the Momentary which will be "celebrating classic queer cinema." In partnership with NWA Equality, the Momentary is transforming two of its exhibit spaces into "classic and draft house-style theaters." The event will feature activities between screenings and the films "become progressively spicier" throughout the day. The film festival begins at noon on June 3. Those wishing to go need to reserve tickets online or by calling the box office.

Wake & Bake will have a Toasted Drag Brunch for Pride on June 3 from 11:30-2:30 pm. Drink specials and signature shots will be available as well as drag performance. Tickets can be purchased at this link. This event is only for adults 18 and older.

In Rogers, the Arkansas Public Theater will be hosting Waiting in the Wigs on June 3 from 8-10 p.m. This evening of drag, dance, prizes, and drinks at the Victory Theater will benefit the APT. Tickets can be purchased at this link. This event is only for adults 18 and older.

21C Bentonville's Pride Patio Party on June 4 from 7-10 p.m. will be happening in the museum hotel's Art Yard. DJ and drag performances will be featured. This event is free but donations are welcome.

Fayetteville's Wilson Park is planning a family picnic and pool party on June 4 from 2-10 p.m. More details about the NWA Pride Family Picnic have not been announced yet.

The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks is celebrating Pride Month on June 6 from 5-8:30 p.m. The first event in the Garden's "Terrific Tuesday Nights" summer series, Out in the Garden will feature live music, photo opportunities, and snacks. You can register for the event at this link. The event is free and open to all.

In Bentonville, Crystal Bridges is having its Pride celebration on June 9 from 9 p.m.-12 a.m. This disco p(ART)y After Dark at the museum will have DJ and drag performances, gallery tours, and a photo booth. Tickets can be purchased at this link. This event is only for adults 18 and older.

Another drag brunch is happening in Fayetteville on June 10 starting at noon at JJ's Live. Drag Me to Brunch will have a brunch buffet and build-your-own Bloody Mary Bar as well as DJ and drag performances. Tickets can be purchased at this link. This event is open to all.

Siloam Springs is having its own Pride celebration on June 10 from 2-6 p.m. The Siloam Springs Pride Festival will be at Twin Springs Park. There will be activities for all, food, and drink. This event is free and open to all.

Art Ventures continues showcasing its Pride exhibition throughout the month with a private brunch and viewing of the collection on June 11 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Brunch staples like mimosas and waffles will be available for guests at the OUTrageous Brunch with Hugs and Quiches. There will also be a musical performance. Tickets can be purchased at this link.

Northwest Arkansas Equality is hosting a drag brunch at the Fayetteville Town Center on June 11 starting at noon. Tickets to Ozarks Drag Brunch: History Repeating include a brunch buffet and a drag show. Tickets can be purchased at this link. This event is open to all. All proceeds will benefit NWA Equality.

Mojo's Pint & Pies in Fayetteville will have an NWA Pride Trivia on June 14 from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

NWA Equality is also hosting a Pride trivia based on RuPaul's Drag Race at Nomads Trailside on June 14 from 7-9 p.m. The event is free, but a $10 donation per team is suggested.

For a culinary Pride adventure, Umami's Supper Club at the Mount Sequoyah Center Dining Room on June 15 from 6:30-10 p.m. The event features a Lao dinner with cocktails and a drag show. Tickets can be purchased here.

A star-studded drag show at C4 Nightclub & Lounge headlined by DETOX of RuPaul's Drag Race fame. This show will happen on June 16 from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Tickets for this event can be purchased here.

The Walton Arts Center is showing a selection of screenings with LGBTQIA+ themes, curated by the Fayetteville Film Fest. The Pride Showcase will feature 6 short film screenings. The event is on June 22 from 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

To kick off Pride Weekend, the NWA Pride Trans March & Rally and NWA Trans Fest at the Fayetteville Town Center. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for the Trans Fest and the march will start at 7 p.m. followed by a rally at 7:30 p.m on June 23. These events are free and open to all.

The Fayetteville square will have another Pride weekend celebration at the Pryor Center on June 23 from 6-10 p.m. Art Ventures will be hosting the OUTrageously OUTloud House Party showcasing a virtual exhibition, an art installation, and live musical performances. The event is free and open to all.

Maxine's Tap Room is hosting a Pride dance party on June 23 from 8 p.m. until closing time. The Light Up Dance Party will feature a light up dance floor. The event is free and 10% of sales will be donated to NWA Equality.

C4 Nightclub & Lounge will host a night of local masculine entertainment. A Night With The Boys on June 23 from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. will also feature a drag show. Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

Festivities for the Pride Parade and Festival begin on June 24 at 11 a.m.-4 p.m. with the NWA Pride Festival at the intersection of Dickson Street and West Avenue with Pride activities.

The NWA Pride Youth Zone will also begin on June 24 at 11 a.m. at the Fayetteville Town Center. The youth zone will include activities for different age groups like arts and crafts, storybook readings, an LGBTQIA+ resource fair and a Teen Zone with DJs, musical acts, and drag performers.

Back on Dickson, Kingfish Bar is hosting the 4th annual NWA Pride Teddy Bear competition on June 24 from 2-4 p.m. Contestants must be over 21 years old.

The NWA Pride Parade begins on Dickson Street on June 24 at 5 p.m. Registration for the 19th annual Pride Parade is still open here.

The official after party of the day begins on June 24 at 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at George's Majestic Lounge. Glitterville will feature drag performances at the famous venue. This event is only for adults 18 and older. . Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

C4 Nightclub & Lounge is having its Annual White Party on June 24 from 9 p.m.to 2 a.m. The party's dress code shows solidarity with those that have been affected by HIV/AIDS. Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

BITE NWA and NWA Equality will be winding the weekend down with a Hi Tea on June 25 from noon until 6 p.m. The tea dance and pool party at Mount Sequoyah Center will feature DJ performances, a BITE NWA brunch, and unlimited drinks. This event is only for adults 21 and older. Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

