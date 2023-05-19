Several Walton Arts Center board members resign after Pride event statement

This comes a week after drag performances where minors are permitted would no longer be allowed in its facilities during NWA Pride Week.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to Casey Hamaker and Mervin Jebaraj —both resigning members— seven of the 22 members of the Walton Arts Center (WAC) Council are resigning from the WAC Board of Directors, stating that "After careful consideration, we are compelled by our consciences to make this decision."

The resigning board members are reportedly:

Casey Hamaker, Secretary / Treasurer & DEIB Committee member

Anne O'Leary-Kelly, former board chair, vice chair, & DEIB Committee member

Jody Dilday, DEIB committee member

Mervin Jebaraj

Cal Rose, DEIB committee member

Lia Uribe, DEIB Committee co-chair

Shabana Kauser

Many of the resigning members served on the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) Committee.

Jebaraj released a statement following his resignation, stating that he "cannot in good conscience remain affiliated with an institution which refuses to acknowledge the harm it has caused to members of our community... this decision sent a clear message that the voices, lived experiences, and identities of the LGBTQ individuals are not valued," and that "The CEO failed to seek advice from either the board or staff DEIB committees, and undermined the organization's commitment."

The Walton Arts Center stated that they are "deeply saddened and disappointed to confirm that seven members of our board have resigned today. We respect these board members and the decision that they have made, and we wish them well."

Instead, NWA Pride Youth Zone will take place at the Fayetteville Town Center during NWA Pride Weekend, where the Experience Fayetteville Vice President of Marketing and Communications Sarah King says that "We are pleased to host them as we have many times in the past. We look forward to making sure they have a successful event, just as we do with each organization that rents the facility."

In another statement, WAC spoke about their commitment to the safe operation of their spaces and representing the diverse groups in NWA community. They also note that drag performances will still continue to happen on their stages.

The statement from WAC explains that "Due to the charged nationwide political conversations around drag and minors that many times results in divisive and dangerous rhetoric, we asked if there was any way we could help NWA Pride reach its intended goals for the Youth Zone without drag performances for minors. When that was not possible, we requested that those activities be moved to another venue and offered financial support and assistance in securing another location."

"Our concern was not simply around the physical safety surrounding these events, but the policy to not allow parents, guardians, and caregivers into the Youth Zone," the WAC said.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device