Siloam Springs celebrates 4th annual Pride Festival

Vendor booths, free food and live music made up the afternoon event at Twin Springs Park.

Example video title will go here for this video

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark — National Pride Month is celebrated every year in June. On Saturday, June 10, Siloam Springs got in on the fun with a big celebration at Twin Springs Park.

Hundreds came out to celebrate the fourth annual Siloam Springs Pride Festival. Vendor booths, free food and live music made up the afternoon event.

Jeremy Kelly helped organize the event and says Siloam Springs is a perfect place for this event.

"One of the things that makes Siloam Springs stand out is that we are a very conservative town. But there's a lot of support here and having our pride event opened every year by Reverend Stan MacKinnon from Grace Episcopal, I think it really means a lot to our citizens," said Kelly.

Kelly says that while Arkansas is dead last when it comes to LGBTQ diversity, that's not the case here.

"Northwest Arkansas, as we all know is a little more accepting than Fayetteville, Eureka Springs, and we hope that Siloam Springs will join the ranks," said Kelly.

Jan Lauderdale works at the Siloam Springs Center for the Arts. She says events like today, mean freedom of expression.

"There are so many people in the world who can't express who they are. And so to me, Pride gives them that opportunity to express who they really are, and what their life really means," said Lauderdale. "Everybody has value. Everybody should have respect, and we need to honor every person in this world," said Lauderdale.

Jayme Amonsen has lived in Siloam Springs for the past 12 years and says things have changed drastically in that time.

"When I first moved here, I got the idea that it maybe wasn't so okay to be out and to be proud. But over the time that I've lived here, that feeling has really changed. And it feels like, there are a lot of people who can be out and I can be a part of that community and also that like, not only can I be a part of that community, but I can invite others to be okay with themselves too," said Amonsen.

Amonsen agrees that Northwest Arkansas is more supportive of the LGBTQ population than the rest of Arkansas.

"There are so many people in this community that are willing to love me and love other people for who they are, and I think that's really beautiful. And it's really important," said Amonsen.

Kelly says he hopes the month of June will open more doors.

"Open the door for acceptance and love. Even if someone old or young feels like they can't tell their family or their church or their community. I feel like there are people in our town and Siloam Springs that they can come to," said Kelly.

The night is ending with a drag show that's going on right now at Park House Kitchen and Bar.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device