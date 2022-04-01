Northwest Arkansas: One of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the U.S.

Northwest Arkansas is ranked 102 on a list of best places to live and ranked 31st on a list of the fastest-growing areas in the U.S.

ROGERS, Ark. — The Northwest Arkansas area has secured a spot as one of the fastest-growing metros in the U.S.

With events like bikes, Blues & Barbeque, and the LPG coming to Rogers, the area is seeing an uptick in visitors. This has prompted the City of Rogers to add more pedestrian-friendly services in the area, like sidewalks and trails.

“We’re seeing conventions and obviously things like bikes blues and bbq coming up to rogers this fall LPG is coming back a lot of good things happening," said Steve Cox with the Rogers Chamber of Commerce.

The growth is coming with pains however it affects other aspects of life, like paying rent. Downtown Rogers Inc. says while business is booming it's becoming more difficult to find housing.

Residents say the City of Rogers is splitting housing development plots to make room for more people. Land that was once meant for a two-family home could now become a spot for four to five families.

Downtown Rogers Inc. also says at least 17 more businesses will soon be setting up and opening in the area.

