18 flu-related deaths this season in Arkansas, one nursing home outbreak reported

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) has reported 12,210 cases of the flu since the beginning of the new flu season that began on Sept. 27, 2021.

The spread of the flu in Arkansas is "minimal," according to the ADH.

The number of cases does not represent the total number of flu cases in Arkansas.

Less than 2% of patients visiting emergency rooms this week were for influenza-related illnesses.

Arkansas has reported 18 flu-related deaths so far this season.

One nursing home in Arkansas has reported flu outbreaks this season, according to the ADH.

The average school absenteeism rate last week was 7.4% among public schools.

Arkansas reported 24 flu-related deaths last season.

According to the ADH, nationally, the proportion of deaths reported to the National Center for Health Statistics attributed to pneumonia and influenza (P&I) is above the epidemic threshold this week.

