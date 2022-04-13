Flooding causes road closures in Northwest Arkansas

Some roads in Northwest Arkansas are closed to traffic due to flooding caused by Wednesday morning storms.

Example video title will go here for this video

BENTON COUNTY, Ark — Flooding caused by severe weather has led to some road closures across Northwest Arkansas Wednesday, April 13.

According to Benton County officials, the following roads are impacted by flooding:

Bill Billings Road: Closed at water slab

Closed at water slab Bill Young Road: Closed at boxes

Closed at boxes Callis Road: Closed due to flooding

Closed due to flooding Dawn Hill East Road : Closed at bridge

: Closed at bridge Fairmount Road: Closed due to flooding

Closed due to flooding Fisher Ford Road: Closed at bridge

Closed at bridge Fruitwood Road: Closed at the bridge west of Wildwood Way

Closed at the bridge west of Wildwood Way Gailey Hollow Road: Closed at the intersection of Logan Cave Road

Closed at the intersection of Logan Cave Road Gooseberry Road : Closed due to flooding

: Closed due to flooding Mill Dam Road: Closed due to flooding

Closed due to flooding N. Old Wire Road: Closed at the intersection of Bill Billings Road (bridge)

Closed at the intersection of Bill Billings Road (bridge) Peach Orchard Road: Closed due to flooding

Closed due to flooding Pearl Road: Closed at low water slab

Closed at low water slab Phillips Cemetery Road: Closed at bridge

Closed at bridge W. Pierce Road: Closed at low water slab

Closed at low water slab Roupe Road: Closed due to flooding

Closed due to flooding Sawmill Road: Closed at water slab

Closed at water slab Spanker Creek Road: Low water slab closed

Low water slab closed Stateline Road: Closed due to flooding

Closed due to flooding Steward Road: Closed at the end of the road going towards Logan Cave Road.

Closed at the end of the road going towards Logan Cave Road. Sugar Creek Road: Closed at the intersection of Harris Road (low water slab)

Melody Kwok with Benton County says this is the first flooding like this the county has seen this year and wants drivers to stay alert while on the roads.

"Please please please do not go past barricades and that includes signs, caution tape, barrels signage," Kwok said. "Really, don’t go past it because they are there for a reason and we want people to be safe and to not have to be rescued."

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on road closing.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.