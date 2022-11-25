Hundreds start Thanksgiving with Turkey Trot for Heroes

The Turkey Trot for Heroes isn’t a typical thanksgiving race. It's a race meant to remember those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Turkey Trot for Heroes isn’t a typical Thanksgiving race. It's a race meant to remember those who have lost their lives in the line of duty, whether it's first responders or active military.

The race also raises money for Sheepdog Impact Assistance and NWA Adopt a Cop.

On Thursday, Nov. 24, around 500 participants came out to the Turkey Trot for Heroes, and for many, it meant a lot to be involved. Regan Lombardo was one of those who ran today. Lombardo has had 3 kids serve in the military which makes participating a no-brainer, even in the rain.

“We're honoring those who have lost their lives in service in the active military and first responders line of service. It's Thanksgiving, so this is my way of saying thanks,” said Lombardo.

The event lasted from nine to 11 a.m. this morning and organizers say it was the warmest one they have had in years.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device