Nonprofits make sure everyone has a warm Thanksgiving meal

Several nonprofits have been spending a lot of time in the kitchen preparing Thanksgiving feasts.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With inflation and the lingering impacts of covid, not everyone is able to cook their own Thanksgiving meal. Thankfully, there are several places across our area where families can share a Thanksgiving meal free of charge.

Volunteers are working hard to prepare for Care Community Center’s 15th Annual Thanksgiving Feast.

“No one should stay home and be alone or hungry. We don't care who you are, what you wear, where you're from, come have dinner in the neighborhood and be part of a lovely day of fellowship and great food,” said Kimberly Porter.

Kimberly Porter is the executive director of Care Community Center in Rogers. She says the chef and volunteers have been prepping in the kitchen for a few days. They have all the foods you would see at a traditional Thanksgiving feast along with salmon and barbeque.

She says 240 meals will be delivered and they expect 800 people to show up to the church and another 100 who will request carry out. She says they have plenty of food to feed everyone.

“The community has come together in such a beautiful way, and we are so blessed to live in Northwest Arkansas where people really care about their neighbors. It's all one big neighborhood we all live, work, and play here. And we work together to make sure those that struggle don't have to struggle as hard,” she said.

The Salvation Army will also be serving meals in Fort Smith, Fayetteville and Bentonville. Northwest Arkansas area commander, Major Nick Garrison says they served around 600 meals at both Northwest Arkansas locations and they expect about the same this year. He says this is all possible thanks to their employees and volunteers.

“We’ve had great community partners step up to help smoke those turkeys for us, buy those turkeys, and make side dishes. It’s going to be a wonderful thing we are able to do,” said Major Nick Garrison

The Salvation Army along with Care Community Center are happy to welcome people back in person after doing only to-go meals the last two years due to the pandemic.

“This time of year can be tough for people. If they are in need and they don’t have what they need to carry on a family tradition or maybe they’ve lost a loved one recently, it can be a very tough time of year for people. So to be able to offer this warm meal, to be able to smile at them and spread this joy, this love in this wonderful way. It’s such a tangible way to show people, you still matter, you still matter and this community supports you even through this season,” he said.

Both nonprofits say with more holidays right around the corner any donations help them continue to meet the need across our area.

Salvation Army Fayetteville Thanksgiving meal at Genesis Church

202 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Salvation Army Bentonville Thanksgiving meal

3305 SW I St. — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. To-go only

Salvation Army Fort Smith Thanksgiving meal

301 N 6th St. — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thanksgiving Feast at Southside Church of Christ in Rogers