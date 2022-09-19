x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Community

Fort Smith non-emergency line experiencing issues

The Fort Smith Police Department says it is currently experiencing technical difficulties with the department's non-emergency line.

More Videos

FORT SMITH, Ark — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) says it is experiencing technical difficulties with its non-emergency line. 

FSPD asks that the public call its desk directly if you have general inquiries at (479) 709-5000 or (479) 709-5001.

The department is also asking for non-emergency report filings to be done online.

RELATED: 6 ways to spot a mobile payment app scam

RELATED: Arkansas History Commission denies Fort Smith on flag display waiver

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out