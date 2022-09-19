Fort Smith non-emergency line experiencing issues

The Fort Smith Police Department says it is currently experiencing technical difficulties with the department's non-emergency line.

FORT SMITH, Ark — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) says it is experiencing technical difficulties with its non-emergency line.

FSPD asks that the public call its desk directly if you have general inquiries at (479) 709-5000 or (479) 709-5001.

The department is also asking for non-emergency report filings to be done online.

Non-emergency line is experiencing issues, see release for further information https://t.co/TjKwmD2rrs — Fort Smith Police (@FortSmithPD) September 19, 2022

