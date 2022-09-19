Fort Smith non-emergency line experiencing issues

FORT SMITH, Ark — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) says it is experiencing technical difficulties with its non-emergency line.
FSPD asks that the public call its desk directly if you have general inquiries at (479) 709-5000 or (479) 709-5001.
The department is also asking for non-emergency report filings to be done online.
Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:
Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com.