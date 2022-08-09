Arkansas History Commission rules against Fort Smith on flag display waiver

The Arkansas History Commission denied Fort Smith’s historical preservation waiver, which could require the city to replace the flags over the Riverfront Park.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Arkansas History Commission on Thursday (Sept. 8) denied the city of Fort Smith’s historical preservation waiver, a move that could require the city to replace the Flags over Fort Smith display at the city’s Riverfront Park.

In April 2020, the city removed seven flags that made up the display because of age and condition, according to court documents.

The display represented the flags flown over Fort Smith since 1699, including The French Fleur-De-Lis flag; the Spanish Cross of Lorraine flag; the French tricolor flag; the U.S. flag with 15 stars; the U.S. flag with 20 stars; the U.S. flag with 24 stars; and the Confederate States of America flag depicting a circle of seven stars with red and white stripes. Brass markers identifying each flag were on the base of the flag poles.

