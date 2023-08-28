Colorful Fort Smith bus stops help riders beat the heat in style

The covered areas arrive during a record-breaking heatwave across the U.S. that has changed the way people live and work across the nation.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — It shouldn't be too tough to spot the colorful artistic bus stops dotted around Fort Smith these days, according to a post by Fort Smith Transit's Facebook, the City of Fort Smith's goal was to offer "unique artistically inspired options for passengers to stay out of the weather while waiting for your ride downtown."

The art was made and donated by Sarah Ridgley and 64.6 Downtown, adding their own unique flair to keep the streets bright.

The covered areas arrive during a record-breaking heatwave across the U.S. that has changed the way people live and work across the nation, from labor jobs to school football games.

