Jasper holding Buffalo River Elk Festival in June

The Buffalo River Elk festival will offer entertainment, local art, handmade goods, food vendors, and more on June 24 and 25 in the Jasper downtown square.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JASPER, Ark. — The Buffalo River Elk Festival has announced the dates for its return to the Jasper downtown square.

On June 24 and 25, the festival will offer attendees entertainment, local art and handmade goods, food vendors, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission sponsored games/presentations and outdoor activities.

The Buffalo River Elk Festival is held annually in Newton County, the elk capital of Arkansas, and celebrates the successful reintroduction of wild elk to the Buffalo River.

This year’s festival will feature musical performances by regional artists.

Festival activities will include:

Dutch oven cookoff

Arkansas State Championship Elk Calling Contest

Youth fishing derby

Presentations by Arkansas Game and Fish Commission educators

Arkansas elk tag lottery

Shotgun Shell Drop

Pie Contest

Pageant

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission also holds a drawing for the Elk permits every year at the festival which has permits that you can only sign up for at the festival. For more information visit the AGFC website.

For more information about the Buffalo River Elk Festival, click here. For updates and announcements, click here.

To apply to become a festival vendor, click here.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.