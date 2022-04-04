Voters could decided on Sunday alcohol sales in Bentonville, Rogers in upcoming election

A committee is working to gather signatures to add the Bentonville and Rogers Sunday alcohol sales issue to the general election ballot in November.

ROGERS, Ark. — A local committee is campaigning to allow alcohol sales on Sundays in Bentonville and Rogers.

The Keep Our Dollars Local committee was formed to keep more tax revenue local.

"Every week, we're sending thousands and thousands of dollars in tax revenue to other communities, when shoppers have to drive out-of-town to buy their beer or wine on Sundays," said Clay Kendall, chairman of the Keep Our Dollars Local ballot question committee. "While they're there, they are also spending money on things like gas and groceries, and that's money that could be coming back to our town, to pay for things like road improvements, or public safety."

The committee is working to gather signatures to get the alcohol measure on the general election ballot in November. Supporters must get at least 2,500 signatures for it to be placed on the Rogers ballot and around 2,000 for it to be placed on the Bentonville ballot.

In a press release, Kendall said that in addition to keeping revenue local, the committee is fighting to give consumers the choice of when and where to make their purchases.

