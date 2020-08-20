Football suspended at Clarksville Schools after player tests positive for coronavirus

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — Clarksville Public Schools have suspended all levels of football after a high school player tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the school's social media page, a senior high football player tested positive for the virus.
All levels of football are now suspended until further notice.
This decision comes a week before students are set to return to school.
In July, Clarksville Schools temporarily suspended all sports after two football players tested positive for the virus.
