Football suspended at Clarksville Schools after player tests positive for coronavirus

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — Clarksville Public Schools have suspended all levels of football after a high school player tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the school's social media page, a senior high football player tested positive for the virus.

All levels of football are now suspended until further notice.

This decision comes a week before students are set to return to school.

In July, Clarksville Schools temporarily suspended all sports after two football players tested positive for the virus.

